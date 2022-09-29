



Elche town hall has approved a new package of aid, for which 200,000 euro has been set aside, to help local businesses, which includes the self-employed, renew appliances for more energy efficient models.

Specifically, the aid is aimed at companies and the self-employed who work in the food, hospitality, restaurant, hairdressing, and beauty sectors, and based in the Elche municipality, for the renovation of more energy-efficient appliances.

The companies can request help of up to 500 euro, which must be spent in shops located in Elche, towards items such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, and air conditioners, as well as kitchen appliances in general such as extractors, and ovens. In addition, the subsidy is also available for irons and dryers for hairdressing and aesthetic equipment.

A purchase must have been made between January 1 and October 31, and more information, as well as the application process, can be obtained from the town hall.