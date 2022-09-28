



Do you live in San Fulgencio (including La Marina of course), and of a certain familial link (we will explain shortly)? How are your cooking skills? You could put them to the test in a cooking competition which is being held shortly in the town.

The event will take place at 11:00 on Friday 7 October 2022, at the Recinto Ferial del Teatro, where, for the second time, local family chefs will battle it out in the AbuelaChef competition.

AbueloChef is a live gastronomic contest aimed at grandparents and their grandchildren, to promote the typical gastronomy of the municipalities, culinary forms, and customs, as well as achieve a generational transfer of the most representative recipes of each town.

The competition also aims to unite emotional ties between families through gastronomy, disseminate gastronomy beyond the borders of the municipalities, and promote local commerce, food markets, trade associations, cultural associations, gastronomic associations, etc.

To take part, you must form a team of two people, grandparents with their grandchildren. There is however no age restriction on either group.

You must cook a typical recipe of the town with a minimum amount for 4 diners, of which you will present two portions for the jury’s evaluation. One portion for plating evaluation and another portion divided into 5 mini portions for tasting/jury evaluation. You will only have 30 minutes to prepare the meal.

If this sounds like something you’d like a taste of, you can register at the Town Hall in San Fulgencio, but you must do so before Tuesday 4 October.

Other towns are also involved in the initiative, including Catral, San Miguel de Salinas, Orihuela, Bigastro and Algorfa, to name a few.

For more details, you can visit the website, abuelochef.com