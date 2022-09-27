



Torry beat Monte in local derby

SC Torrevieja CF defeated CD Montesinos 4-0 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 Derby clash on Sunday.

Hector, Saul and Lukitas got amongst the goals, with Lukitas wrapping up the result, netting Torry’s fourth goal on 81 minutes.

Injury Setback for Racing San Miguel

San Fulgencio defeated Racing San Miguel CF 3-1 at the Nuevo Cañaveral in San Fulgencio. “The game was marked by casualties, physical setbacks and a pronounced wind that made playing conditions difficult and made each ball unpredictable,” said a spokesperson from RSM.

In the first half, Racing San Miguel CF pressed the SF goal but, but 25 minutes into the game conceded, to trail 1-0.

Racing levelled when Chispas equalised, when netting direct from a free-kick. HT: 1-1.

After the break, Racing conceded a second goal and tried to emulate the reaction of the first half with attacks and creating chances, but CF Sporting San Fulgencio widened the gap, taking advantage of the spaces left by the rojiazules to increase their lead at 3-1.

CD Benijofar continue good start to season

CD Benijofar continued their good start to the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 with a 2-1 away win at Formentera CF on September 25.

The club who brought in a plethora of new players to their squad adding experience and youth opened their account to the 2022-23 season with a 4-1 win against Atletico Benejuzar.

Carlos Valero renewed his contract for the new season, maintaining the bolstering of the defence.

“Carlos will bring experience to the defence and will be a very important player, both on and off the pitch,” said a club spokesperson.

Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 results: Elche Dream CF 3-2 CFE Il-Licitana, CF Rafal 1-2 UE Crevillente FB A, CF Sporting de San Fulgencio 3-1 Racing San Miguel, SC Torrevieja 4-0 CD Montesinos, CD Cox 0-1 CF Athletic Algorfa, Alguena CF 0-2 Aspe UD A, Sporting Dolores 0-2 Pinoso CF A.

Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 results: Santa Pola CF B 0-2 Guardamar Soccer CD, CD Horadada 2-2 Bigastro CF, CF United Elche A 2-0 CF Sporting Albatera, CF Sporting Orihuela 2-0 CD Altet, Sporting Costablanca 0-1 Sporting Saladar, Athletico Crevillente FB 1-2 CD At.San Fulgencio A, At. Benejuzar A 2-2 Callosa Deportivo CF, Formentera CF 1-2 CD Benijofar.