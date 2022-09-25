



The concessionaire of the AP7 Motorway between Torrevieja and Cartagena, Ausur (Autopista del Sureste Concesionaria de Autopistas SA), posted an unexpected profit of 43 million euros in the 2021 financial year, although not as a result of its activity (which also grew notably) but for a financial transaction: the cancellation of part of a convertible loan by its shareholders.

According to the annual accounts, Ausur ‘s turnover grew by 28%, from 9 million in 2020 to the 11.8 million it earned last year. In the figures the recovery of mobility in 2021, following the pandemic, was a major factor, compared to the several months of restrictions that it saw in 2020. As a result its operating profit increased by 4 million, and, together with the cancellation of a debt allowed it to post the benefit of 43 million euro, compared to losses of 1.9 million the previous year.