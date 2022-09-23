



After a break due to Covid 19, Orihuela´s Department of Tourism has relaunched one of their most popular taste trails, the tapas and cocktail/gin and tonic contest that will hold its eighth edition from October 28 to November 1.

The Tapas and Cocktail / Gin-tonic Contest in Orihuela was born as a tourist-gastronomic attraction and as an incentive for the improvement and creation of new culinary dishes, since, says María García, Councillor for Tourism, “gastronomy is an important element of promotion for a municipality that contributes to promoting the local business fabric”.

The registration period is now open, and remains so until September 29, for establishments interested in participating in this new edition that includes three modalities: salty tapa + drink for 5-euro, sweet tapa + drink for 3 euro and cocktail / gin -tonic, whose price will be set by each establishment.

The Councillor for Tourism has encouraged restaurateurs “to present a cover suitable for celiacs if they have this type of product in their menu since there are more and more people who suffer from this intolerance”. The presentation of the covers that are going to compete will be held on October 3 before the media at the María Moliner Municipal Library.

Regarding the prizes, the following categories are established: first prize “Best tapa” endowed with €400 by Caja Rural Central; second prize endowed with an advertising campaign with 60 slots and an interview by Onda Cero Vega Baja; third prize endowed with an advertising campaign with 30 spots and an interview by Radio Sureste Cope; “Best Sweet Tapa” prize endowed with €200 by Caja Rural Central and “Best Cocktail/Gintonic” prize endowed with a batch of products by Central Hisumer.

All information is available to interested parties at www.orihuelaturistica.es along with the contest rules.

In case you wonder about the previous prices, in the 2018 edition of this event, it cost 1.50 euro for a Gourmet Tapa, a euro for a traditional tapa, sweet tapa was also 1.50, and a drink was 1 euro.