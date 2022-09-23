



Patricia Menárguez, Councillor for Sports in Orihuela, together with Paco Ruiz, President of the Pasico a Pasico Triathlon Club, have presented a physical activity campaign to promote health and wellbeing, “Orihuela en Marcha”.

The objective of the initiative is “to promote physical activity and sports in all ages and to bring citizens closer to all corners of the municipal area through hiking trails, by bicycle and also learn about the customs and gastronomy of the places that are visited, since typical dishes from them will be tasted”, explained Menárguez.

The five scheduled free routes are suitable for all ages and designed for the whole family, “we offer an assortment of activities by bicycle, in the natural environment in the mountains and simple walks through the orchard, suitable for buggies. They are a meeting point between Orihuela and its extensive territory where we have orchards, mountains and sea and reunion with our traditions and culture”, announced the president of the Pasico a Pasico Club, collaborator of the program.

“The viewpoint of the Huerta. Ascent to the Cabezo de Hurchillo from Arneva” will be the first route scheduled for October 2, departing at 9:00 a.m. from the Arneva church and paparajotes and seasonal fruit will be tasted. Then they will follow the route “La fontera del reino. Las Norias-Desamparados”, on October 16 and 29, “Paseando hasta el mar. Campoamor”. “La Huerta de Orihuela. Correntías-Hurchillo” will be on November 13 and the last one is scheduled for December 10, “Horneando la Navidad. La Matanza”.

An initiative that has had the collaboration of different departments and associations of Orihuela. Registration is through www.pasicoapasico.com, which will open two weeks before the date of the activities.