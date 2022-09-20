



By Staff reporter

A plea has gone out by an Estonian family of five – including three children – for accommodation in and around Torrevieja.

Speaking from the heart, Annely Romulus said: “The last six months have been the life of our family, like a walk through the American mountains.

“We are a family of five from Estonia, with three children aged 6, 10 and 14, growing up. “We have been living in Spain for a few years, and have a stable and regular income from the Estonian state, a family allowance with many children, and a disability pension until 2027.

“The father of the family works officially here in Spain, in Torrevieja.

“In the last six months we have had to change a lot of place of residence. We have been scammed, by both individuals and intermediaries.

“We currently live in a 2 bedroom apartment, through airbnb, and it’s not cheap at all. “Our lease ends here on October 5th. Good people, please help! We need a new house from October 5, and are looking for a 3-bedroom house. Long-term.

“We are willing to pay a maximum rent of 700 euros, plus utilities and are looking for housing in Torrevieja or surroundings.

“Since all the children are of school age, they currently do not have a school place, because there is no home.

“But they are waiting for a place in the school. As we have taken into account that the children’s school supplies are very expensive, we can only pay a maximum of €1,500 when we move into the house.

“We really hope to find our home – with the help of you good people.”

Caption: Annely Romulus: Multiple change of residence in last 6 months.