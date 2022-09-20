



Crescendo International Choir has many concerts planned this fall, including several with the Royal British Legion. The first one to be held with RBL is in Benidorm and will take place Saturday, October 15 at 1900 at the Don Poncho Hotel.

On Friday, November 11, Crescendo will be performing with the RBL at the Plaza de Constitucion in Torrevieja for a Poppy Day remembrance service. Time of the event will be publicized later. In the month of December, two Crescendo and RBL concerts are planned. One will be held Friday, December 9 in the San Fulgencio Teatro while on Friday December 16, both groups will perform Christmas music together in the evening at the main plaza in Torrevieja.

In addition, Crescendo International Choir plans at least three public concerts of its own. The first will take place at Salt Church in Los Montesinos on November 26 at 1800. Concerts are also planned for Saturday evening, December 10 in Benijofar as well as Saturday December 17 at La Siesta Church in Torrevieja.

If interested in joining Crescendo, see the Crescendo website at crescendo-choir.com. The choir would be delighted to have more male singers, especially basses. The choir includes sopranos, altos, tenors and basses. The group sings a variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical, in English and Spanish. Choir rehearsals began September 5 and will continue until June 2023. Rehearsals take place at Rincon de Miguel Restaurant in Los Montesinos Mondays between 17:45 to 20:00. All singers are welcome!