



Throughout the summer, keen photographers from the Costa Blanca, Costa del Sol and Mallorca were capturing moments, memories and landscapes and submitting them to Specsavers Ópticas for their summer photography competition. Nearly 100 high quality entries were received, showing what a beautiful country Spain really is.

The competition was judged by professional photographer Oliver Vegas, who found it hard to pick a winner from all the excellent entries. He commented, “The level of the entries has been really high, there were a range of very different photographs, with surreal yet original framing that I did not expect to find.

Each of the participants has shown their originality in terms of what we understand by “summer”, going from the best sunset to the countryside, the mountains, the city and an endless number of moments that for many will surely have been unforgettable”.

He shortlisted five wonderful entries, sent in by Florence Marie Jose Cardona Ballester, Patricia Vine, Mundo Torrevieja, Angel and Melissa Royle. After much deliberation, he chose Patricia Vine’s image of the sunrise over the town of Polop as the overall winner.

He explained why this picture was chosen, “My choice has been focused on what each one of them communicates to me, as well as the composition, colour and originality.

As a great majority of countries have suffered high temperatures this year, this photo really stood out, showing the emerging heat of the day, counterbalanced with where the sun is hidden and gives us shade.”

Patricia won a pair of designer sunglasses and a 100€ Amazon voucher, which she collected from Specsavers Ópticas in Benidorm. She commented, “Wow, I can’t believe that you enjoyed my photo so much. Thank you! It was taken from our balcony in La Nucia looking across to the town of Polop. The scenery changes depending on the time of day and this was taken at sunrise. We have had so much pleasure in enjoying this view, so I was delighted to be able to capture this moment and share it with you and I’m pleased that you liked the photo too.”

Senior Optometrist Silvia Tormo Fernandez from Specsavers Ópticas in Benidorm presented Mrs Vine with her prize and commented, “We’d like to congratulate Patricia for winning this competition and thank everyone who sent in their entries for the competition, it was wonderful to see so many beautiful images of the Spanish summer!”

