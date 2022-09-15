



The 34th Choral Meeting, Ciudad de Torrevieja, will be held at the Municipal Theatre in Torrevieja on September 22, 23 and 24 at 20:30.

The Opening Gala will be Thursday 22nd, featuring Francisco Vallejos Choir and Casanovas Maestro Choir.

On Friday, September 23, the Symphony Choir of the Municipal Choral School of Torrevieja, the Chamber Choir Ad Libitum (Quart de Poblet) and the Camtoras Chamber Choir (Madrid) will perform.

On Saturday, September 24, the Closing Gala will be held with the participation of Alterum Cor (Valladolid) and Camerata Lacunensis (University of La Laguna).

That same Saturday, at the Palacio de Musica, at 11:00 hours, the 19th Choral Forum “Ciudad de Torrevieja” will take place, where the members of the choirs will meet to share experiences, repertories, methods of work, etc.

The sale of tickets, at a unique price of 5 euro, can be purchased through the website entradasatualcance.com and habaneras.org.