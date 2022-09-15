



The Orihuela Town Hall has changed the venue for Friday’s proposed silence to honour Queen Elizabeth II. It will now be held at the Esplanade at Playa Flamenca seafront, rather than the Orihuela Costa Town Hall.

Timings remain the same, 12 noon.

Notification by the council was finally distributed on Thursday afternoon allowing very little time for us to publicise the event so I would ask anyone reading this note to make their friends and colleagues aware that it is going ahead and to share the details