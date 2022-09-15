



The purchase of homes increased by 8.9% in the Valencian Community in July, one of the largest increases by communities, above the 3% year-on-year increase at the national level to exceed 69,015 units, while the price remained practically frozen (an increase of just 0.3%), according to data from the General Council of Notaries.

The sale of housing grew in eleven communities and fell in the remaining six. The greatest increases occurred in the Canary Islands (23.4%); Castile-La Mancha (12.5%); Aragon (12.1%); Basque Country (11.2%); Asturias (9.8%); Valencian Community (8.9%), and Murcia (3.9%).

On the contrary, falls were recorded in Navarra (20.4%); Cantabria (16.1%) and La Rioja (15.1%).

In July, the average price per square metre stood at 1,583 euro, registering an increase of 0.3% year-on-year.

Although the price of housing rose by 0.3% in the country, in some communities the increase was significant. This was the case of the Canary Islands (19.6%), La Rioja (17.5%), Asturias (13%) and Castilla y León (11.2%).

For its part, housing prices fell in Navarra (18.7%); Cantabria (6.3%); Balearic Islands (5.4%) and the Basque Country (3.6%).

Mortgage loans for house purchase grew by 2.8% year-on-year at the national level, to 35,218 operations, although the average amount of these fell by 3.3% year-on-year, reaching 153,183 euro on average.

The percentage of home purchases financed by a mortgage loan stood at 51%. In addition, in this type of purchase with financing, the amount of the loan represented an average of 72.7% of the price.