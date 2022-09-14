



By Andrew Atkinson

Rojales born Alejandro Rodriguez Cartagena put the town on the world cycling map as an the official UCI mechanic, in the Mountain Bike World Cup.

Alejandro was part of the Primaflor-Mondraker-Genuins team, who includes the World Cup runner-up Rebecca Mconnell; Marta Cano; Spanish Junior Champion and Francesc Barber and Jofre Cullel.

The World Cup has been staged at a plethora of venues including Brazil, Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Andorra, USA and Canada.

Caption: Alejandro Rodriguez Cartagena official UCI mechanic in Mountain Bike World Cup.