



The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 14 September 2022

Irish Lotto Results

02 14 24 30 38 44 29

Plus 1 Lotto Results

18 21 32 38 43 47 02

Plus 2 Lotto Results

12 17 28 40 44 45 32

Jackpot (€): €6,310,679

Lotto Plus Raffle: 3502

Saturday 17 September 2022

€6,800,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 Match 5 plus Bonus Match 5 Match 4 plus Bonus Match 4 Match 3 plus Bonus Match 3 Match 2 plus Bonus €3 Scratch Card

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 €1,000,000.00 Match 5 plus Bonus €5,000.00 Match 5 €500.00 Match 4 plus Bonus €50.00 Match 4 €20.00 Match 3 plus Bonus €10.00 Match 3 €3.00 Match 2 plus Bonus €2.00

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 €250,000.00 Match 5 plus Bonus €2,500.00 Match 5 €250.00 Match 4 plus Bonus €25.00 Match 4 €10.00 Match 3 plus Bonus €5.00 Match 3 €3.00 Match 2 plus Bonus €2.00

How to play the Irish Lotto