



Former President of the Spanish Government, Mariano Rajoy, currently working as a Property Registrar in Santa Pola, has made the leap from politics to cinema and will make his debut on the big screen with a cameo in Paco Arango’s next film.

The charity project, entitled Mi Otro Jon, will feature Carmen Maura, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Fernando Albizu or Olivia Molina among the protagonists.

The director of the film took to Twitter with a video together with the former President and head of the Partido Popular, in which he thanked him for his participation in his project: “Friends, I promised a very important cameo in the film and we just did it. Nothing more and nothing less than with the President of Spain, Mariano Rajoy”, explains the filmmaker before thanking him for his cameo.

Mariano Rajoy will play himself in a film that tells the story of Merche (Carmen Maura), an old woman who, after the announcement of her terminal condition, decides to live the last days of her life with an intensity that her body does not allow. To do this, she must transfer her soul to the body of Jon (Fernando Albizu), a Basque truck driver who will travel to La Palma to see the sea for the last time.