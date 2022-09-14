



By Andrew Atkinson

Alpe and Apanee Torrevieja accompanied the Great Circus Enchanted to give them, in their farewell, a commemorative plaque of thanks, for the detail they had together with the Torrevieja City Council and the NGO Council.

“The invitation to that special pass where children and adults enjoyed this great and professional enchanted circus.

“We wish them the best of luck in their new journey and we hope that they will return to Torrevieja very soon to make us enjoy their wonderful show terrifyingly.

“From Alpe and Apanee we will always welcome you with open arms. Thank you very much and good luck,” said a spokesperson.

Caption: Alpe and Apanee Torrevieja: Great Circus Enchanted commemorative plaque.