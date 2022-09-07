



The spokesperson for the government team in Orihuela, José Aix, has announced that the governing board has agreed on the dates which will be classified as local holidays in the municipality.

The dates on which the local festivities will be celebrated next year, 2023, are Monday 17 July for Gloriosa Enseña del Oriol and Fiestas de la Reconquista, and Friday 8 September, Ntra. Sra. de Monserrate, Patron Saint of the City of Orihuela.

The same government body has approved the start of a public competition procedure for the selection of a collaborating entity for the processing of financial aid for the management of the requirements included in the regulatory bases of the call for the granting of subsidies to the city council to carry out campaigns to promote consumerism.

The purpose of the aid is to establish a process of reactivation of consumerism in order to encourage purchases in shops, hotel and service establishments in the city and contribute to a recovery of economic activity in the municipal sphere.