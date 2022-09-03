



Many of us working with emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), real-time capture technology (RTC), and so on, knew that these would eventually find their way into mainstream media and entertainment. Still, we also recognized that this dramatic change presumably wouldn’t occur overnight.

Because of the clear use cases and simpler adaptation, many individuals working in this technological field switched their focus to industry and business a few years ago. But it’s been more than a year since the global epidemic put many of us on lockdown, and the entertainment sector was severely impacted. Concerts, live events, and movie theaters all nearly vanished suddenly. The union of technologists, artists, filmmakers, and creators has resulted in several online entertainment twists we have seen and are still anticipating.

Fashion

Full-body tracking is anticipated to take course in the next few years, enabling users to track their bodies in real-time. It is not too long in the future when we will witness people walking down the street with their augmented reality mixed with reality glasses, and with this, we will see their custom bits of virtual clothing. Clothe lines are also expected to take this road as it will enable them to showcase their latest and upcoming releases. Fashion shows are also expected to go in the same direction, particularly in employing virtual beings. Soon, we will experience virtual models walking down the stage as if they were real humans.

Unreal Engine

“Streaming movies and shows after a tiresome day is fantastic, but this latest trend is mind-blowing,” says the chief editor for LateNightStreaming. “The unreal engine has previously been used to bring to life virtual production pipelines that have powered great hit shows like Dream and the Mandalorian.”

This is a platform where creators can design realistic virtual characters, unlike how it has been in the past. More avenues where creators will build their stories are anticipated.

Virtual Beings

Most of us have seen this trend used across all forms of media. From virtual social influencers like little McKellar to virtual avatars, virtual beings will bring virtual events to life. These virtual beings are expected to respond intelligently to humans, thanks to the integrated GPT3 language models. It will almost be like conversing with a real human.

Travis Scott, a popular artist, used one of these to virtualize his concert, and the turnout was crazy. While these trends in the entertainment industry are satisfactory, they might render some people jobless. Nonetheless, we can’t avoid them as they are fast coming.