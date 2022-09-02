



As we move into September, torrential rains become increasingly possible causing Pilar de la Horadada Town Hall to increase it’s preparations for inclement weather.

On Wednesday, Mayor José María Pérez Sánchez held a preventive meeting of the CECOPAL (Municipal Operational Coordination Centre) where he met with all the technicians and municipal services involved, in addition to the cleaning, water, emergency, Civil Protection and Local Police to update the #DANA2022 prevention and protection plan.

For several days the municipal services and other companies, including public street cleaning services and water and sanitation services, have been working on cleaning gutters, scuppers and any means providing a passage of water to facilitate its flow and avoid stagnation, and during the meeting the participants reviewed the critical points against the risk of floods.

The Council has subsequently issued a statement addressed to the entire community, especially to farmers, in which it requests their collaboration to alleviate the adverse weather effects that could occur in the municipality, urging them to maintain the areas of crops and greenhouses free of material that could hinder the passage of water, as well as removing plastics, materials or waste from roads in order to avoid blockages that prevent the normal run off of rainwater.

The Local Police will ensure that the information is passed to farmers and supervise their compliance with the provisions of the request.

The Mayor explained that the predictions of a possible DANA in the Mediterranean during the month of September, and the GVA prevention campaigns “have seen us activate all available resources to ensure that we are on alert for a rapid response.”

He further stated that all official information on such incidents would be published on the Council’s social networks and website.