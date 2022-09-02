Saudi Arabia, Ecuador and the USA prepare for the World Cup in Pinatar Arena





The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has once again chosen Pinatar Arena to prepare for the World Cup in Qatar that will begin in less than 3 months’ time.

The Saudi team, led by French coach Hervé Renard, will take advantage of its stay in Pinatar Arena to play two international matches against the Ecuadorian and United States teams on September 23 and 27 respectively. Both matches will be played at the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia kicking off at 8:00 p.m.

The Ecuadorian national team, coached by Gustavo Alfaro, will return to the Region to play one of its final matches before the World Cup in Qatar. Pervis Estupiñan, Piero Hincapié and Enner Valencia stand out in an Ecuadorian team that will take part in the opening match of the World Cup against Qatar, tournament hosts.

The USA team, led by Gregg Berhalter and with players including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest in their ranks, will visit Pinatar Arena for the first time. The game that the United States will play in Murcia will be the last before the World Cup where they were drawn in group B along with Wales, England and Iran.

Tickets for both matches are now available through the Compralaentrada.com website and at the official Real Murcia store.

After the international matches featuring Saudi Arabia against Colombia and Venezuela last June, Pinatar Arena continues to consolidate itself as one of the leading international football destinations, helping to position the region of Murcia as the venue for the 2030 World Cup.