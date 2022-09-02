



The Councillor for Tourism in Orihuela, María García, has announced that the current headquarters of the Orihuela Tourist Info, which is provisionally located in the Plaza de la Soledad, will be relocated, after the visit made to the city by Ángel Murcia, coordinator of the Red Tourist Info of the province of Alicante, to implement part of the initiatives that resulted from the last meeting with the General Director of Tourism, Herick Campos.

García has pointed out that with the new location that is being studied, “we will improve service, it will be a modern, accessible office and will have all the requirements demanded by the sector, being more sustainable, close, with touch screens, etc.”

The councillor explained that although at the moment there is no specific location, “it is true that perhaps the Marqués de Arneva Palace, may be one of the possible locations, although it is not something definitive, but simply a possibility. since we are studying others” and has stressed that this change “is not immediate”.

In this sense, José Aix, Councillor for Heritage and Urban Development, stated that “this office is an urban aberration that needs relocation and brave decisions, especially now that we have, not as municipal property, but as everyone’s heritage the people of Orihuela the Palacio Marqués de Rafal”. And remember that it is an area that needs significant revitalisation “that is why, in parallel with the removal of the structure, a larger report is being prepared to create a space so that this area looks as it deserves in the historic centre of the city. We cannot always be talking about Orihuela being a heritage and tourist city and having something that is out of tune with the essence of the city”.