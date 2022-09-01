



The provincial government, the Deputation of Alicante, has organised a free Spanish course aimed at international residents in the province.

Registration for the course is now open, although places are limited to 400, so if you are interested, you should not delay. Registration will remain open until 30 September, or until all the places are filled, whichever comes sooner.

Remember, the course is completely free, online, and you can access the material wherever you are, it’s a course adapted to the level of each person, you can download the materials, you have a tutorial in different languages to find out how it works, it’s a course customised to your interests and advances.

There are conditions of acceptance, though not many:

Be registered in one of the municipalities of the province of Alicante. It is mandatory to submit along with the registration a copy of the certificate of registration issued by your Town Hall, padrón. Have access to a computer with the detailed technical requirements. Headphones or speakers and microphone available. Complete all sections on the registration sheet.

If you want to know more, or if you´re ready to register, the website you need is www.ciudadanosextranjeros.es, where you can also find lots more interesting information specifically for foreign residents in Spain.