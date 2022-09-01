



The Real Club Náutico Torreveija (RCNT) has launched an initiative to try to clean up the sea around Torrevieja, by arranging outings to collect floating waste.

The first date for the action plan is Thursday 8 September, departing at 6:00 p.m. but then they hope to repeat the activity on the first Thursday of every month.

The first outing will be with kayaks, and the club are now looking for volunteers to join in, although places are limited.

If you are interested in joining in with this environmental initiative, you can do so at the reception of the RCNT, located on Paseo Vistalegre.