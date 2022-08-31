



If you´re a runner and fancy taking part in a local race, then Pilar de la Horadada might take your fancy, as they will be hosting both a half-marathon, and a 10-kilometre race on 5 November. You might also want to remember the date in case you’d much sooner just watch.

Registration is now open for the ” ” event, which will start at 17:30 in Calle Mayor in the town.

The event is open to all, although minors will have to get special permission to take part, and can be done through the dedicated website, https://mediamaratonpilardelahoradada.com/inscripcion/

You can also check out the routes and find more information at www.mediamaratonpilardelahoradada.com