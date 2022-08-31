



A 50-year-old man died on Monday morning whilst working on a construction site in San Pedro del Pinatar.

The 112 Region of Murcia Emergency Coordination Centre received a call at 11:30 from colleagues reporting that the man had suddenly colla[sed without warning at a construction site on calle Doctor Artero Guirao, near the casa del reloj.

An ambulance and patrols from the Local Police and Guardia Civil attended to the scene. However, despite performing the CPR manoeuvres for some considerable time, they could not do anything to prevent the death of the worker.

The Institute for Occupational Health and Safety was informed of the death as it occurred at a workplace.