



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 1,172 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update. The new cases by province are 201 in Castellón (189,779 in total), 298 in Alicante (525,143 in total) and 673 in Valencia (828,419 in total).

Of these, 657 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 116 are registered in Castellón, 166 in Alicante and 375 in Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 432 people admitted, 17 of them in the ICU. These data correspond to the new accounting system approved by the Ministry of Health. Due to a computer problem in the change from the previous model to the current one, it has not been possible to extract the data by provinces.

11 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a date of death in the last 14 days, except for three from the end of July. They are 5 women, between 74 and 94 years old, and 6 men, between 77 and 90 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 9,980: 1,178 in the province of Castellón, 3,813 in Alicante and 4,989 in Valencia.