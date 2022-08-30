



After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Rock Against Cancer is pleased to announce that the fifth edition will take place on the 9th and 10th September 2022 in Parque Antonio Soria of Torrevieja (next to the Friday Market area and the Water Park).

We’d like to invite each and everyone to participate and experience in person this great two-day festival of music and comradeship, all focused on raising funds and awareness about the importance of prevention in the detection of cancer, research and treatment.

This years’ line up is awesome and features some of the very best tribute bands in Europe. From Denmark: for the third time, we have the guys from ALMOST AC/DC plus Bryan Adams Tribute, Creedence Clearwater Repeated and Volbeatz. From Spain. The great rockabilly sound of The Hellhates (Murcia), U2 Band (U2 Tribute band from Murcia), Mötorhits (Motörhead tribute band from Barcelona), Attitude for Destruction (Guns ‘n Roses Tribute band from Barcelona) and the stoner rock of Ricky Diamond (Torrevieja).

Every new edition provides us with a new challenge to provide you the best of Rock Against Cancer through the best tribute and original local rock bands, all giving you music for a good cause. This year’s new venue at Antonio Soria Park will have one main stage, plus a DJ stage with Big FM Radio and a second stage with live music.

We will also have more than 20 artisans stalls from the Vega Baja and 6 food trucks from different parts of Spain with tasty food: Argentinian BBQ El Caminito, deluxe burgers, sandwiches, onion rings and potatoes from the 13*14 Food Truck, Chez Heidi Danish Hot dogs, GoFree sweet & salty crepes, the Asian and Hawaiian flavours from Cool Cat Street Food, and the Latin flavour of Latinos Street Food. And good news for vegetarian and vegans, cuz they will enjoy yummy dishes as well.

Funds will be raised through the sale of merchandising and donations from the public. It would be great if we could let our hair down and escape from the monotony that we’ve become used to. It’s an ideal opportunity to enjoy the festival with old and new friends with the aim of raising money for the cause. This festival will benefit AFECÁNCER and Alicante Para La Lucha Contra El Cancer, with their venues in Torrevieja.

We are deeply thankful with our main sponsors: INGLOBA Engineers, for making the license project, RENTALMUR, for providing us the electricity generators, VIKING ASSISTANCE, specially to John Einer and his brigade Skrallans AS, DVBLAB Communication and Monroe’s Rock Pub.

We also want to thank our local businesses in the Vega Baja and Torrevieja, like Mediterráneo Consulters, Torrevieja Consult, Aniorte Laakso, The Lounge, Floyd’s Bar, The Royal Oak, The Abbey – Alfredo’s and The Emerald Isle, for supporting the Festival, along with local media, without whom we’d not be able to pass on news of this non-profit festival.

Keep on rocking for the cause!

Entradium – https://entradium.com/events/rock-against-cancer-2022

Our web site – https://www.rockagainstcancer.es/