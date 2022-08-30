



The GVA IVACE, the Institute for Small and Medium sized Industries of the Generalitat Valenciana, has invested nearly €3 million to improve 16 industrial areas of the VegaBaja del Segura.

Industrial areas benefiting from Ivace aid in 2022, include Mos del Bou de, Albatera (€95,488.53). Las Maromas, Almoradí (€197,221.37); Apatel, Bigastro (€197,222.8); San Roque, Callosa De Segura (€177,593.81); San Fernando, Cox (€197,222.8).

The Factory, Daya Nueva (€187,361.66); Los Azarbes, Dolores (€197,208.8); Santa Ana, Guardamar Del Segura (€197,222.8).

Levante II, Los Montesinos (€196,907.8); High Bridge, Orihuela (€197,222.8); La Bernarda, Rojales (€58,348.37); Los Moras, San Fulgencio (€136,316.94); La Granadina, San Isidro (€192,590.52), and industrial estate No. 1 (€128,032.01).

Casa Grande I (€197,222.80) and Casa Grande II (€197,222.80) Torrevieja.

“Our town will also receive a grant for improvements to our industrial estate. Very soon the works will begin, we are going to build a small warehouse, where training and other improvements can be given.

“The aid granted is approximately €196,000. And it should be finished in December,” said Los Montesinos mayor Jose Manuel Butron.

Caption: GVA IVACE invest €3m in Vega Baja.