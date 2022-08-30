



The El Clásico is one of the most important clashes between two clubs in European club soccer. With Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, two absolute top clubs with a long history face each other. Millions of fans around the world follow the Spanish top duel.

The fact that tempers are particularly frayed is not only noticeable in the stadium, but also on betting sites, where fans of both teams place countless bets. In general, the El Clásico leads to increased interest in soccer and ensures record ratings.

El Clásico at a glance

El Clásico is one of the most anticipated soccer matches in the world. The Spanish soccer giant FC Barcelona meets the legendary Real Madrid CF and the rivalry between the two clubs is legendary. The battle between the best Spanish soccer teams is particularly intense, even if it has somewhat diminished in recent years.

El Clásico is always a heated affair and the atmosphere in the stadium is electrifying. The game is also known for its intense level of play and some of the greatest players in history have participated in this classic match. It is no wonder then that El Clásico is one of the most watched sporting events in the world.

By the way, the highest victory in El Clásico was achieved by Real Madrid with a score of 11-1 in the Copa del Rey. This event can truly be classified as historic, as the clash took place back in 1942/43. It is very likely that this season will be much closer and both teams will fight fiercely for victory.

The success story of FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona is also known to many soccer fans simply as Barça. The Spanish soccer club was founded in 1899 and has a long history of success behind it. FC Barcelona has won 25 La Liga titles, 30 Copa del Rey trophies and 13 UEFA Champions League titles. Barça is one of the most supported teams in the world with fans in over 200 countries. The club is known beyond Spanish borders for its youth development program, which has produced some of the best players in the world. Among them are such notables as Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez.

In addition to its successes on the pitch, FC Barcelona is also committed to social causes and supports a number of charity initiatives in Spain and around the world. As one of the world’s most successful and popular sports teams, FC Barcelona is truly a global phenomenon. However, the club’s luster has suffered somewhat since the departure of superstar Lionel Messi. Even before that, there were signs of a crisis in the FC Barcelona ranks, which then manifested itself last season.

They had already been beaten in the Champions League in the group stage, and in the Europa League they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt. FC Barcelona was able to finish the national league in second place, but was 16 points behind rival and league leader Real Madrid. Real also won the Champions League. In the Copa del Rey, too, the Spanish team was eliminated in the round of 16.

In addition, FC Barcelona is plagued by a financial crisis and is said to have debts of an exorbitant amount, according to media reports. This has probably led to regular players currently foregoing a large part of their salaries so that Barcelona can still be competitive.

Real Madrid and its world class soccer professionals

Real Madrid Club de Fútbol is the full name of the widely known soccer club from Spain’s capital Madrid. However, soccer fans around the world also refer to the internationally successful club simply as Real Madrid or simply as Real. The club was founded in 1902 as Madrid Football Club and played its first official match in November 1902. Overall, Real Madrid has won a record 33 titles in the league, 19 in the Copa del Rey and 10 in the Supercopa de España. In addition, the success-hungry Spaniards have won a record 13 European Cup/UEFA Champions League titles and have even been runners-up 5 times.

Los Blancos have also provided many players for the Spanish national team over the years, including Sergio Ramos, Iker Casillas or even Raúl González. Overall, Real Madrid Club de Futbol is not only one of the most successful clubs in Spanish soccer history, but also in European and world soccer history. Both on and off the field, they continue to be a force to be reckoned with.

Much like Barcelona, Real Madrid has had to cope with the departure of a superstar in recent years, with Cristiano Ronaldo moving to rivals Juventus Torino. However, the Madrilenians have filled this hole perfectly and have grown together into an even closer and more successful team. Last year was particularly successful, winning the UEFA Champions League and the national league title. Striker Karim Benzema also has the best chance of winning the Ballon d’Or this year.

What to expect in the new season: An insight into the future

Last season, it became clear that FC Barcelona simply lacked the necessary quality to keep up with Real Madrid and other top clubs in Europe. With coach Xavi, a club legend was brought on board, but so far he has little experience as a coach in European football. Nevertheless, he is now supposed to be the one who leads Barcelona out of the crisis.

But this should also be made possible by numerous new players. Barcelona truly went on a big shopping spree. With Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Koundé, top footballers were brought to Camp Nou, who together with top talents such as Ansu Fati and Pedri should ensure the team’s renewed success. Of course, such additions always mean that the team has to get together again for the start of a new season. It will be interesting to see whether the team will have settled in by the 9th round of the Spanish league and will be able to win the coveted El Clásico.

Real Madrid was much more inactive in the transfer market and, in addition to the relatively early signing of defender Antonio Rüdiger, was also able to sign elite talent Aurélien Tchouameni. More was not even necessary, as the Madrilenians are already outstanding in almost all positions. Stars such as Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois should also ensure Real Madrid’s usual success this year.

Last season, El Clásico was played three times. Real won two of the duels, but suffered a particularly bitter 4-0 defeat at home in the last encounter. It will be interesting to see whether the Madrilenians can prove their worth in the first El Clasico on October 16, 2022.

