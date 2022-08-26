



If you are flying to or from the Costa Blanca on Tuesday 30 August, you may need to consider allowing extra time for your journey by road as the La Vuelta cycle race will be taking to the streets from Elche to Alicante, passing through El Altet, where the airport is located, and so local road closures will have an impact on traffic in the area, which may cause problems for those travelling to or from Alicante-Elche Airport.

It is the tenth stage of the Cycling Tour of Spain, seen as a showcase to sell the charms of Elche throughout the world, which will be broadcast on television in 190 countries with an average of 4.5 million viewers. An individual time trial that will start from the Palacio de Altamira and will run 17.5 kilometres through the municipal district until it reaches El Altet beach, to finish at the Palacio de la Diputación de Alicante.

The Councillor for Security in Elche, Ramón Abad, has emphasised the complex itinerary, which was designed from Elche and which the organisation assumed. Specifically, the tour will take place from calle Diagonal del Palau, next to the facade of the Palacio de Altamira and Plaza del Parque, Maestro Albéniz, Luís Gonzaga Llorente de las Casas, Candalix, Plaza de Benidorm, Avenida de Alicante, Barxell, José Esquitino Sempere, Camino de Alicante, will turn to run on the road parallel to the L-20 and connect with Camino de Alicante with Carretera de El Altet, Carretera del Altet – Elche, CV-849, Avenida San Francisco de Asís, Dama de Elche, Sinus Ilicitanus, Carreteta de Urbanova a Arenales, on this road they will circulate in the opposite direction towards the municipality of Alicante.

There will be parking restrictions in various locations from Sunday, to allow the race support vehicles to park, but Tuesday is the big day to be prepared for traffic disruption in the area, with restrictions on movement in place between 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.