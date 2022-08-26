



As always, at this time of year, the small Valencian town of Buñol, located approximately 38 km west of the provincial and autonomous community capital city, Valencia, becomes awash with redness, as the Tomatina, the famous tomato fight, takes place.

Traditionally, the fiesta take place on the last Wednesday of August, which means that this year it is on the last day of the month, 31 August, and this year is particularly special as it is the 75th anniversary, and 20 years since its declaration as a Festival of International Tourist Interest.

It has been three years since the last celebration, of course due to the pandemic restrictions, but this year residents and national and international tourists eagerly await the arrival of this festivity that will dye, as usual, the streets red.

The party starts at 01:00 am on Wednesday, with live music by the Modena Orchestra, in the Manuel Carrascosa Park.

Starting at 05:00, ambient music will take over the streets of the municipality, which will liven up the different activities planned for the start of the central act, La Tomatina, and its entire route.

The tomato war will begin after the proclamation of the Valencian comedian Raúl Antón in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, at 11:40 am. After this, more than 20,000 people will participate in the Tomatina from 12:00 p.m.: the event will go through the streets of San Luis, Cid, Plaza Layana and Plaza del Pueblo, where it will end at 1:00 p.m. with the firecracker final.

“In such a special edition, in which we celebrate the 75th anniversary of La Tomatina and 20 years since its declaration as a Festival of International Tourist Interest, we propose a program of activities open to all people. Because we not only recover our festival, but also we want it to be a reflection of the unity and cooperation that helped us so much in the hardest moments of the pandemic”, assured Juncal Carrascosa, Mayor of Buñol.

There is limited capacity at the event, and you do need a ticket to attend, which can be obtained from the official website of La Tomatina, tomatina.es/en/, or from travel agencies that have signed up to offer tickets and plans. The basic ticket price is 12 euro, but the agencies offer packages with bus trips or accommodation with higher prices.