



The Generalitat Valenciana has set out the school calendar for the 2022/2023 academic year for the different academic levels: Early Childhood Education, Primary Education, Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO), Baccalaureate and Vocational Training.

Regardless of the course, classes at all these levels began on Monday 12 September 2022 and will continue until 21 June 2023, for ESO, Baccalaureate and Vocational Training, Infant and Primary Education students.

Different areas can adapt the calendar slightly, as councils of each municipality can also establish local holidays, but overall, there is a holiday period of 15 days for Christmas (from December 23, 2022, to January 6, 2023, both included) and another 12 days to enjoy Easter (from April 6 to 17 of 2023, both inclusive).

There will also be holidays during the academic year on October 12 for the National Holiday of Spain, November 1 for the Feast of All Saints, on December 6 for Constitution Day, as well as December 8 for the Immaculate Conception, and on May 1 to celebrate International Workers’ Day.