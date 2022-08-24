



The regional Ministry of Development and Infrastructure in Murcia is developing plans to reinforce road safety on six roads of the regional network that run through five municipalities, specifically Caravaca de la Cruz, Cartagena, Cieza, Lorca and San Pedro del Pinatar.

The General Director of Highways, María Casajús, explained that these improvements are intended to regulate, order and manage traffic on regional roads, through the installation and reinforcement of vertical and horizontal signalling and beacons on overpasses, the placement of rumble strips and the adjustment of road markings, as well as limiting speed in some areas, and prohibiting overtaking on some rural roads and at intersections.

Specifically, these road safety improvements will be implemented on the road that runs between Venta del Olivo and Caravaca (RM-714); the road that connects Cartagena with La Palma (RM-F36), the one that connects Cieza with Venta Reales (RM-B19) and the road from El Mojón in San Pedro del Pinatar.

In Lorca, two actions will be carried out on two roads, one in which Lorca connects with the Lorca-Águilas motorway (RM-D19), at the height of Venta Ceferino, and another on the main access road to the city of Lorca from the A-7 motorway (RM-711).

Collectively, the plan will see and investment from the regional government of more than 41,000 euro, with the intention of making the roads safer for all.