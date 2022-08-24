



The driver who collided with a group of cyclists in Barcelona appeared in court on Tuesday following his arrest after an investigation after the fled the scene.

The driver, names as Isaac Santiago Acosta, fled after running over eight cyclists on Sunday on the C-243c road, at the height of Castellbisbal (Barcelona).

The 41-year -old man was driving his partner´s car and left it abandoned in a square in Martorell, near his home. The vehicle had glass broken by the impact, a strong blow to the front and the licence plate split.

One of the victims died on the spot. Another was transferred alive to the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona but died shortly after, a third remains in critical condition, as reported by the Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT).

The Mossos d’Esquadra managed to identify the driver thanks to the testimony of the witnesses. His driving licence had been withdrawn in July 2021. He had a record for reckless driving in 2013, drug trafficking, illegal possession of weapons and mistreatment in the family.

Now, the Catalan police attribute a crime of reckless driving, another against traffic safety after testing positive for breathalyser when he was arrested, two crimes of homicide and two others of injuries.