On Wednesday 24 August, the Park of Nations in Torrevieja will host a celebration of Ukrainian Independence Day.

There will be concerts and activities, all organised by the Ukrainian community in the town, who encourage everyone to go along and take part.

The event starts at 6:00p.m. and will go on until 11:00p.m.

Independence Day of Ukraine is the main state holiday in modern Ukraine, celebrated on 24 August in commemoration of the Declaration of Independence of 1991.