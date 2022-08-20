



Torrevieja Barrio de San Roque celebrated its big day, the Festivity of its Patron – with emergency services including local police, firefighters and civil protection in attendance.

After Mass was celebrated by the Bishop of the Diocese José Ignacio Munilla, a Procession took place with the images of San Roque and Santa Ana, accompanied by the Band of “Los Salerosos”.

The processional route was from the Parish of San Roque and Santa Ana by Avenida del Puerto, Calle Urbano Arregui, Calle Rojales, Calle Vega Baja del Segura, culminating at the temple on Avenida del Puerto.

Local Police and Civil Protection were used to regulate road traffic in one of the neighbourhoods which has seen a ten-fold population increase in summer.

Following the procession, a fireworks display took place under the supervision of a crew from the Vega Sur Fire Station in Torrevieja.

Caption: Torrevieja Barrio de San Roque celebrated Festivity of its Patron. Photo: Objective Torrevieja.