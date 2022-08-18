



Radiologists at Torrevieja Hospital will use a Lego replica of an MRI scanner to explain to children how this type of test is carried out.

The model of the MRI Scanner has been developed with a child-cantered approach and learning-through-play, they say.

The initiative is intended to help children see the experience as a “game”, avoiding, in many cases, the sedation that is necessary for these patients.

The radiodiagnosis technician will visit the patient in their room, with this replica, and explain the whole process through playing with the toy, so that the child is better prepared for the experience of the real thing.