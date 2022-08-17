



Advertisements for online casinos are everywhere. New players are attracted by generous bonuses, promises of freespins on any game and instruction on how to play video slots in demo mode.

All this seems attractive, but on the other side of the scale is distrust of online casinos, because not all gaming sites are willing to offer the proper level of security, and gamblers always have something to lose. Let’s figure out how to find out in advance whether you can trust an online casino or not.

As an example, let’s take as the review of Ricky Casino – a check on all the following parameters showed that this is a trustworthy casino, which you can trust your time and money, counting on excellent and stable payments. It is also has implemented a professional customer care service, you can contact it with any difficulties and count on qualified and prompt assistance. So, a shining example of a decent platform for the gambling is Ricky Casino.

The three pillars of online casino security

Cybersecurity is the sum of the three equally important criteria. If at least one is not respected – do not register on a site like this. Make your first deposit only after making sure that the casino complies with all precautions:

Compliance with regional laws, requirements and regulations

Online casinos are subject to legal regulations, guidelines and ordinances. The gaming site must comply with all regional regulations, such as:

Do not allow anyone under 18 or, in some regions, under 21 to play;

Not to support the possibility of registering to the site and play in banned countries;

Not to withdraw money to the player’s account without prior moderation of payment and account verification, etc.

Local laws may set their own restrictions. If the site ignores them, it is a signal that it is not worth starting a game here.

Licenses

Malta, Curacao, Cyprus and other jurisdictions issue licenses to online venues and thus they become guarantors of payments, active participants in regulating disputes and resolving conflicts. I.e. the license is not just a permission, with which the casino enters the market, but also the protection of each client. Licensing information should be listed in the footer of the site.

An encrypted connection

Go to the casino’s website and pay attention to the address bar. The reliability and security of the connection is indicated in address bar and should have:

The site address starts with HTTPS;

The green lock icon next to the URL of the page indicates the confidentiality of the information transmitted.

If you see a triangle with an exclamation mark in front of it, the site is potentially dangerous, the connection is not secure, and the information you leave on such a site can be passed to third parties.

Secure online casinos use SSL or TLS data encryption, so personal information you provide during registration will remain private. Study the Privacy Policy and the Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) before you play.

Same goes to slots, always check if casino has good game provider portfolio, as an example you may check top slots providers here – https://toponlinecasinoaustralia.com/games/slots.

Money Issue: How realistic is it to take your winnings?

Every player comes for a dose of adrenaline and excitement. But it also consists of a financial component.

On the way of winning, there are several obstacles you need to note:

Wager – the requirements for wagering the bonus. The lower the number after x, the more chances you have to withdraw your winnings along with the real bonus money.

– the requirements for wagering the bonus. The lower the number after x, the more chances you have to withdraw your winnings along with the real bonus money. Minimum and maximum withdrawal amount . Online casino limits tell you how quickly a player can withdraw his money.

. Online casino limits tell you how quickly a player can withdraw his money. Methods of withdrawal and commissions. New casinos attract players with no withdrawal fees but offer a lower payout percentage. The casino must earn something anyway. The list of ways of withdrawal is more indicative: the more of them available to the player, the more partners trust the site, and this is a good sign.

Casino Integrity

The fairness of the game is ensured by an independent random number generator built into every game. It is the RNG that is responsible for the outcome of the bet, and also excludes falsification of results due to interference of the casino or game software provider. This point is verified by external auditors. Auditors post their verdicts on expert websites – read this information before you start playing.

Is there any other (quicker) way to determine the safety of an online casino?

Yes. Reviews from real people will tell you more than advertising. You should be alarmed if there are no negative reviews online at all – that’s most likely fake reviews. If there are no bad reviews, it means that they have been removed instead of examining the client’s problem and helping him deal with it.

Trust, but verify – and then your every game at the online casino will be safe!