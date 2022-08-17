



What do people look for when completing a purchase at an online shop? Is cryptocurrency the answer, or do people still rely on European credit and debit cards?

Every successful eCommerce site must provide users with secure and modern payment options. Discovering which payment options clients prefer might assist businesses in increasing online sales.

Because of the ongoing transition in the payments sector, the 2020 global lockdowns spurred businesses to upgrade and move online. COVID enabled this to happen. As a result of the outbreak, people’s purchasing patterns changed.

The usage of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets such as e-wallets, mobile payments, contactless payments, and blockchain technology has increased. Here’s how this affects online shops in Europe in 2022.

Increasing Reliance on Online Payment Methods

Digital platforms have allowed the demand for financial services to grow, which has benefited both new and old businesses. The Payment Services Directive 2 being put into place by the European Union made this a lot easier (PSD2).

The rule made people feel better about using online banking and made it safer to buy things online. Customers may use third-party services for financial transactions because they are more accessible and safer.

The Most Popular Payment Options in Modern Europe

PSD2 introduced Payment Initiation Services (PIS) to enable quick electronic transactions, and further third-party payment services are envisaged. But what methods of payment are now prevalent in Europe?

The UK

People in the UK still like to use their debit and credit cards when shopping online, with around 69% of adults still using them on a regular basis. Luckily, 99% of online stores accept credit cards as payment (Visa or MasterCard). Also, American Express is accepted by about 60% of businesses.

But the use of e-wallets and cryptocurrencies has grown significantly in the past few years. Soon, e-wallets are expected to take the place of plastic credit cards as the most common way for people to pay for things. Google Pay and PayPal have become the two most popular ways to pay online quickly.

Germany

Many online retailers accept various payment options, including Visa, MasterCard, cash on delivery (used 66% of the time), e-wallets, and the famous Sofort service.

PayPal, Apple Pay, Klarna, as well as regional variants like Giropay, Girocard, and paydirekt, are additional popular methods of online payment.

Spain

The most common way to pay for something is still with a credit or debit card, followed by cash and other forms of money that can be carried in a wallet.

By 2023, most bank transactions and e-wallets will likely have surpassed cards. Also, services like Apple Pay, PayPal, BBVA Wallet, and CaixaBank Wallet have become more popular this year.

France

Credit cards are still widely utilized for internet transactions in France, as they are in neighboring countries. The Carte Bleue, provided by the government, is frequently used for purchases.

Along with MasterCard and Discover, American Express and Visa are also very popular card brands.

E-wallets are not widely utilized because of their limited utility outside mobile commerce. Nevertheless, Amazon Pay, Lydia, Paylib, and PayPal are the most well-known options.

Italy

According to a recent study, Italians have a diverse set of preferences for online payment options. At the top of the scoreboard, PayPal, the dominant digital wallet, and credit/debit cards (Visa, Mastercard, and the local CartaSi) are neck and neck.

The Italians are slowly moving away from cash, used extensively before the outbreak, and are now heading toward a new era of online payment solutions.

Customers who shop online can still pay with cash on delivery. Nonetheless, in the following years, more consumers will undoubtedly employ bank transfers to pay at national and international online businesses.

Conclusion

Online businesses must know how to enhance the shopping experience and increase cross-border potential and relevance.

Due to the growth of e-wallets and cryptocurrencies, consumers now have more alternatives than ever when making online purchases. These services simplify the purchasing process and give customers peace of mind regarding their data security.