



Juan Mata is one of the great free agents on the market and in recent days he has been linked to Elche CF.

After surviving in La Liga last season, they hope that the situation can be improved for Francisco’s boys this year following a number of pre season signings, although Monday night’s 3-0 drubbing by Real Betis, the corresponding match that Elche won 1-0 last season, was hardly the opener they had hoped for.

At the moment, the position that needs improved the most is at centre forward. In addition to Ezequiel Ponce, who will continue at the club, Roger Martí has ​​ arrived from Valladolid where he was on loan. The club has also reinforced the left side, where Lautaro Blanco and Carlos Clerc will compete for the starting position.

However, Elche CF also wants to strengthen the midfield and the one player they are keen to attract is Juan Mata. After ending his contract with Manchester United, the Asturian footballer is looking for a new challenge. Offers have not been lacking this summer, but the player is clear about his objective. That goal is to return to Spanish football, because he considers that he still has a lot of football in his boots.

Elche CF would give him the opportunity to compete in the Santander League, something that seems to be to the player’s liking. But we also know that the footballer has an offer on the table that he finds particularly attractive, a proposal from his first club, Real Oviedo, for whom he still has great affection.

However, there is a drawback to the move, the fact that Real Oviedo will play this season in the SmartBank League, the second level, while the player’s objective is to play in La Liga.

But Juan Mata has not yet made any decision, although he is clear that he will play in Spain. He has already rejected several proposals from the United States and from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, because he still considers that he has a lot to offer at the highest level. Whether that includes playing at Elche will be seen in the coming days.