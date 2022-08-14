



More success for Torrevieja Tennis Club Infantiles who are now the Spain National Team Champions. The won the 50th edition of the teams “Joan Compta Trophy” that was held at the CT La Salut in Barcelona.

The successful team comprised of Charo Esquiva, Marta Picó, Juliana Giaccio, Vega Aguilar and led by Emilio Viuda

In the final they beat the Global Club Tennis of Mallorca by 3-0, prior to which they had beaten RC Polo of Barcelona, Cd Tennisquick of Tenerife and in the semi finals, the Agustín Boje Tennis team of Seville.