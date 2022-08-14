



Inappropriate speed is one of the “Fatal 4”, in so much as it is a contributing factor to the majority of fatal incidents on the road, and yet, despite that, everyone will exceed the speed limit at some point, we have to acknowledge that as a fact. However, sometimes that speeding occurs when passing a camera, and so sometimes we expect the inevitable, a speeding ticket through the post. But, how long does that usually take?

This is a popular question, and one which many drivers ask a lot in Spain, and although it’s not definitive, we can give you an approximate answer.

Normally, mobile radars are usually notified instantly, especially on conventional roads, where shortly after you have been snapped by the camera a patrol will stop you and issue the fine there and then.

However, fixed or section radars do not have accompanying patrols, and so the process is carried out automatically. On average, this type of notification of fines from the DGT usually takes between one and three weeks to reach your home. Remember though, this is the estimated time.

From there, we could estimate that, after a period of one month from the infraction, the normal thing is that you do not have fines: either you did not pass as fast as you thought, or the margin of error of the radar and the speedometer have resulted in you getting away with it. Good news, but a lesson to be learned.

That, however, does not mean that due to delay or any other circumstance the fine cannot still arrive at your home even days after the month of the infraction has expired… although it is not usual. Specifically, the Law on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety establishes that the limitation period for infractions is 3 months for minor ones, and 6 months for serious or very serious ones.

So, although quite a long time after the event, if after 6 months of the fact you have not received the sanction, you can be completely calm that you will not receive one.

WHO CAN FINE YOU?

Depending on the route and the type of infraction, the fine, the competent authority to fine you, can change. Remember that to manage a fine, you must always contact the body that imposed it on you.

In Spain, the competent authorities to sanction traffic matters are:

The General Directorate of Traffic.

Town halls.

Autonomous Communities with powers: Catalonia, through the Catalan Traffic Service, the Basque Country, through its Traffic Directorate, and Navarra .

Each of these bodies manages its own sanction files.

HOW TO KNOW QUICKLY IF YOU HAVE A TRAFFIC TICKET

It is also good to know, yes, that there are ways to find out quickly and almost immediately if you have a traffic ticket. The DGT, for example, makes the Dirección Electrónica Vial (DEV), available to you on its website, which you access through the DGT Electronic Headquarters and, with a digital certificate, sanctions are notified electronically and immediately if you have received any fine.

In addition, by signing up for the new miDGT application, you can even see if you have fines from your mobile and even pay them by credit card. However, and we have said this before, the miDGT application is so secure it is almost impossible for many people to access. The same can be said about the website though, unless you are used to using the digital signature system.