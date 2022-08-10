



The founder of the Quesada Pool League for many years John Halliday has sadly passed away from cancer.

Michael Margerum from the Costa Blanca Independent Pool League said: “Big John Halliday finally lost his battle with cancer and passed away.

“Many of you will have known John, who played for the Green Baize Amigos, and of course used to run the Quesada Pool League, previous version to our current league.

“On behalf of our League I would like to offer commiserations to John’s family and friends, a good man lost. R.I.P John.”

Keith Oakes told The Leader: “Many pool players from the current league CBIPL would like to send their condolences to his wife Andrea and and family at this sad time.

“John’s funeral will take place on Thursday 11th August at 13.30 at the Tantorio in Benimar R.I.P Big man, from all who knew him.”

Caption – Big John Halliday (pink shirt) has sadly passed away.