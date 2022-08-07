



The Royal British Legion Concert Band continues to grow and is looking for more musicians in the woodwind, brass and string sections and of all nationalities to join the band.

If you have played in the past but don’t now have an instrument, we can provide clarinets, trombones and a trumpet. Please contact Graham Robinson on 658663846 or email robinsongraham256@googlemail.com.

Alternatively come along to one of our rehearsals (we re-commence once more after the summer break on Friday 9th.September).

We rehearse in the basement of the Sofia Wellness Centre, Cabo Roig every Friday from 4.30pm.to 7pm, you will be made very welcome.’