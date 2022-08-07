



On 19 August in the Playa Flamenca Town hall, local council assessor Stefan Pokroppa will be holding an open meeting in English for anyone who might like to discuss local services, facilities or deficiencies on the Orihuela Costa.

The meeting will also be attended by the assessor, Fermín González, who is also the Ayuntamiento representative for Campoamor, Las Filipinas and Las Ramblas as well as the Ciudadanos councillor for Infrastructure, Services, Works and Maintenance, Angel Manuel Noguera Garcia.

Pokroppa insists that the meeting is purely non-political, the intention of which is to draw up a prioritised list of outstanding works and services for the coast.