



The Orihuela City Council Trophy Cruise Regatta will be held on August 13 in Campoamor. The meeting will be organised by the Dehesa de Campoamor Yacht Club, as part of the regatta calendar of the Valencian Community Sailing Federation.

The event will consist of a coastal route, so that it can be watched from the beaches of Campoamor.

Councillors Antonio Sánchez and María García spoke of “the good reception that this regatta has, which adds more entrants every year on one of the most beautiful settings on our coastline.”