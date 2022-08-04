



As well as classical music event already taking on the Orihuela Costa, a new schedule of event has been released this week of summer music concerts at Playa Flamenca.

Antonio Sánchez, Councillor for Festivities in Orihuela, presented “Verano Musical Agosto 2022”, a musical program for Saturday nights in August on the esplanade of the Playa Flamenca promenade in Orihuela Costa.

The concerts will be every Saturday in August starting at 11 pm with free admission, starting on Saturday, August 6, with a tribute to Joaquín Sabina, “Pongamos que hablo de Joaquín”.

On Saturday, August 13, it will be Fran Valenzuela with the tribute to Alejandro Sanz, “Lo que fui es lo que soy”.

For the second fortnight of August, Divina’s Pop is scheduled for Saturday, August 20, and to bid farewell to this program of “Verano Musical Agosto 2022” it will be on Saturday, August 27, with a tribute to the legend that is Queen, with “Magic Queen Alive”.

Sánchez explained that “unrestricted music returns to Orihuela Costa to enjoy leisure in the open air at night with live performances that pay tribute to great singers and musical groups”.