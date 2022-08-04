



The Department of Social Rights in Crevillente has been given a subsidy from the Diputación de Alicante for an amount of €103,293 destined to deal with extraordinary situations of energy poverty and reception of refugees from Ukraine.

The grant can be used for the care for refugees from Ukraine who are in a situation of vulnerability due to forced displacement from their country of origin, including providing accommodation, translation services or teaching Spanish, reinforcement of Social Services personnel to care for refugee families, acquisition of basic needs or care and products for minors.

In addition, this subsidy will be used to cover aid for energy poverty and extreme situations and meet expenses for electricity, water, gas, and other sources of energy fuels.

The Department thanked the provincial body for the support, which they say, without a doubt and together with municipal resources, will alleviate the needs of families.