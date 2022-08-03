Studio32 Musical Theatre Company





S32 are pleased to announce that they have now cast their Autumn show and have already started rehearsals. The show ‘A Night on Broadway’ is a celebration of award winning Broadway musicals that Studio32 have produced over the past 8 years.

We are always looking for enthusiastic people to join our group who can, or have the aspirations to sing, dance and act especially males, or if you would like to participate in our production working backstage.

We are also looking for people who would have an interest in working on our technical crew in lighting and sound, full training will be given. We also need people who have experience working with costumes.

After our summer break we will be starting back to rehearsals on Thursday 1st of September at Lakeview bar and restaurant in Quesada.

We will be having a vocal workshop on that night to prepare for the hard work leading up to our show week. Why not come along and join in.

If you would like further information on our theatre company or you would like to book tickets for our show please visit our website www.studiothirtytwo.org to book tickets online, email tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or call 679 062 272″