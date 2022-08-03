



On Saturday, 30th July, local Freemason’s Lodge, Old Tower Lodge number 49, held a summer barbecue at Sociedad Compas, Quesada which was very well attended including the Provincial Grand Master of Valencia and more than eighty Freemasons and their invited guests.

Two slide shows of previous events held by Old Tower Lodge were shown by our Charity Steward and entertainment was provided by Carla Stone.

This event, which was enjoyed by all, albeit the weather being a little on the warm side, was held to raise funds to support the Provincial Grand Master’s local food bank charities.

The raffle was extremely well supported and this event raised just over one thousand, one hundred euros for the food bank charities.

Should you be interested in joining Freemasonry, please contact me on the email address given below.

sec@glpvalencia.com